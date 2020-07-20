‘Chucky’ TV series trailer teases return of the killer doll

The first teaser for the new Chucky TV series has dropped, which hints at the return of the killer doll.

Chucky comes from creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca, with Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly both returning to the franchise.

The new trailer, which Mancini shared on his Instagram last week, teases Chucky appearing in silhouette down the aisle of a supermarket.

“AN EVIL TOO GREAT TO PLAY ON JUST ONE NETWORK!” Mancini captioned the clip.

The new show arrives on USA Network and Syfy in 2021, and the synopsis teases plenty of horrors ahead. “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets,” it reads.

“Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins, as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

Chucky was seen last year in reboot Child’s Play, which NME described in our four-star review” as not a sequel, not quite a remake.

“It’s best to think of this version of Child’s Play, the iconic – and controversial – 1988 horror about a murderous doll as a reimagining.

“Where the original was directly inspired by the craze for Cabbage Patch Kids – hideous, dough-faced rag dolls that looked like a toddler in anaphylactic shock – this version reinvents the plastic psychopath Chucky for the age of The Internet Of Things – here, he’s an ultra-connected home help device-cum-plaything-cum-serial-killer, an evil Alexa in dungarees.”

The movie also got the seal of approval from Snoop Dogg, who gave a quickfire review filled with puns and quips.