Ciarán Hinds says he stopped watching ‘Game Of Thrones’ after his character died

Game of Thrones star Ciarán Hinds has said he stopped watching the show after his character died.

The actor played leader of the Free Folk Mance Rayder from season three to season five, before he was shot through the heart with an arrow.

In a recent interview with NME, Hinds reflected on the legacy of Game of Thrones and why he believes Rayder resonated with fans.

“He knows that he has the capability to be the spokesperson, but he didn’t put himself higher than the rest of them,” the actor said.

“I think that’s probably why people followed him. I didn’t follow the show once Mance died, so I owe myself a treat once I stop working to watch it from beginning to end.”

Expanding on his character, Hinds continued: “He didn’t bother with any of the extraneous nonsense that we usually see from people who lead. He said: ‘This is what the issue is, I believe in it, these people need help, and we are going to take action. And I will be as they are and I will live the life that they do.’

“It’s not leading from the front. It’s leading from the centre, in a way, because he’s right in the middle of it.”

In other Game of Thrones news, the prequel series House of Dragon recently confirmed a release date via HBO, confirming it will air in the US on August 21 and on Sky Atlantic/NOW on August 22.