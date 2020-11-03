News Film News

Comedian and actor John Sessions has died

"A delightful, funny, generous and hugely gifted man"

By Will Lavin
John Sessions
John Sessions. CREDIT: Alamy

John Sessions, best known for his work as a panellist on improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? has died aged 67.

The comedian and actor died yesterday (November 2) from a heart condition, his agent Alex Irwin confirmed.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that on Monday 2nd November, the actor John Sessions died at his home in South London. He will be hugely missed,” Irwin said in a statement.

Born John Marshall in Largs, Scotland in 1953, Sessions rose to prominence in Channel 4’s Porterhouse Blue before showing off his explosive talent on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The Ayrshire-born comic was also known for his work on Stella Street, a spoof soap opera about megastars including Keith Richards, Joe Pesci and Roger Moore, and for providing voices on Spitting Image – the only person to both provide impressions and be featured as a puppet on the satirical show.

Sessions was a panelist on QI – appearing on the show’s ever episode – and also starred in films including Gangs Of New York, Five Children And It and Kenneth Branagh’s Henry V.

Paying tribute, broadcaster Danny Baker called Sessions “terrific company” and “a true talent”.

“His roles at the heart of this, my favourite radio series, have given endless pleasure to me and will continue to do so always,” Baker added.

Satirist Michael Spicer called him “a character actor with such extraordinary range and so very, very funny”, while comedian Jack Dee said Session was “a delightful, funny, generous and hugely gifted man”.

Sessions starred in a string of his own BBC TV shows, such as a self-titled solo improvisation series in the late 1980s, followed by John Sessions’s Tall Tales and John Sessions’s Likely Stories.

His other TV credits included Victoria, The Loch, Just William, Tom Jones: A Foundling, and Gormenghast.

Known for his incredible impressions, QI paid tribute to Sessions by sharing his infamous impersonation of Alan Rickman.

See more tributes to Sessions below.

