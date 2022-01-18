Comedian Louie Anderson being treated for cancer in hospital

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson is undergoing treatment for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.

Anderson, 68, known for starring in Coming To America and FX series Baskets, has been diagnosed with DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma and is said to be “resting comfortably”.

A statement from Anderson’s representatives (via PA), said: “Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for DLBCL Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably.”

It’s unclear when Anderson was diagnosed with cancer.

Along with roles in Coming To America, and its 2021 sequel, the stand-up comedian has also starred in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and episodes of Scrubs and Young Sheldon.

He was also the host of US game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002, and has made numerous appearances on late-night talk shows like The Tonight Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien.

Anderson is also the co-creator of 1995 animated sitcom Life With Louie, based on his own childhood and set in the fictional town of Cedar Knoll, Wisconsin.

In recent years, he’s best known for playing Christine Baskets in TV series Baskets, where he starred alongside Zach Galifianakis. The role earned Anderson an Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

His latest stand-up special, Louie Anderson: Big Underwear, was released in 2018.