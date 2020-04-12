News

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies aged 79 after contracting coronavirus

Brooke-Taylor's most famous role came as part of comedy TV trio The Goodies

Will Richards
Tim Brooke-Taylor
Tim Brooke-Taylor. Credit: George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus, his agent has confirmed.

Brooke-Taylor, whose most famous role came as part of the TV comedy trio The Goodies alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, died on Sunday morning (April 12).

Revealing the news in a statement, his agent said: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19. Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings. In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Tim Brooke-Taylor
Tim Brooke-Taylor (left) with The Goodies. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo.

Fellow Goodie Graeme Garden lead tributes to the comedian, writing: “I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years. Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.”

Edgar Wright also paid his respects, calling Brooke-Taylor a “big comedy hero from my childhood,” sharing a previous thread of Goodies gifs he’d shared on Twitter.

David Mitchell called the news “terribly sad,” adding: “He was a wonderful comedian and a really lovely man and I feel honoured to have known and worked with him. The world has been robbed – he had years more joy to give.”

Other tributes have come in from David Walliams, Neil Gaiman and more.

Last week, comedian Eddie Large also died of coronavirus, aged 78.

