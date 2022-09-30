‘Community’ actor Joel McHale confirms a film is on the way

Community actor Joel McHale has confirmed that a film based on the beloved series is on the way.

McHale, who played Jeff Winger on the NBC sitcom from 2009 to 2015, shared an image on Twitter today (September 30) which reads: “…And a movie.”

The actor tagged several stars from the TV series, including Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover. Jim Rash is also set to return.

Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) was also tagged in the tweet, alongside streamer Peacock and Sony TV, with fans believing that McHale had meant to tag Gillian Jacobs, who plays Britta in the series.

McHale is set to serve as an executive producer on the film alongside the show’s creator Dan Harmon, who will also write the script. Andrew Guest is also on board to produce.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Variety.

“We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

Earlier this year, Harmon said a Community film would be a “matter of when and not if” and teased that negotiations were already under way.

“When you put the percentage chances together it’s like you have to account for maybe the world blowing up or another virus happening,” he said.

“But as far as the industry is concerned, this is a matter of when and not if, for sure.”