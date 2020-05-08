‘Community’ cast reuniting for virtual table read to benefit coronavirus relief

The cast of Community are set to reunite for a virtual table read this month in aid of coronavirus relief.

The one-off special, which will see Donald Glover reuniting with the cast of the NBC show, is being hosted in partnership with José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods’ COVID-19 relief efforts.

Glover will join the show’s creator Dan Harmon and core cast members Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong for the new special, which will take place on YouTube, as Variety reports.

The cast will read through ‘Cooperative Polygraphy’, the fourth episode of the show’s fifth season, which originally aired back in 2014, as well as hosting a Q&A of fan questions.

Last year, the cast of Community confirmed that they would return to their characters if Harmon scripted a movie, seeing through the show’s notorious tagline of ‘Six seasons and a movie’.

Alison Brie recently told fans to “stay tuned” with regards to an upcoming movie, hinting that work had already begun on a Community reunion.

Donald Glover left Community after its fifth season, with the show continuing for one further season.

Glover released a new album under his Childish Gambino moniker, ‘3.15.20’, earlier this year.

Reviewing the new album, NME wrote: “The new tracks do present a set of intriguing and well-executed contributions to Glover’s expanding discography — while continuing to steer clear of the Gambino raps of old, of course.”