‘Countdown’ hosts join forces for new podcast series

Molly Meldrum and Gavin Wood, hosts of the iconic Australian music television programme Countdown, will reunite in a new podcast series discussing the history of the show.

Countdown ran between 1974 and 1983 on the ABC and featured notable performances and interviews with Tina Turner, AC/DC, The Sex Pistols, Freddie Mercury and, notoriously, Prince Charles.

Gavin Wood’s Countdown will interview past guests and examine the show’s cultural influence. Even though the Herald Sun and The Music Network report the podcast is launching this Saturday (August 8), the first episode has already been released on Spotify and other podcast platforms and features Daryl Braithwaite.

“The band is back together again, although we’re a bit battered and bruised,” Wood said to the Herald Sun.

“But, hey, we’re still rock and roll at heart. We’re still brothers, getting out there, kicking a*** and having a great time.”

Meldrum added, “I hope young artists listen in, and learn why the show was there, and why it was important.”

Three years ago, the ABC ran a series titled Classic Countdown, which broke down one year of the legendary show in each episode. It featured insight from personalities John Paul Young, Wilbur Wilde and Stephen Cummings, among others. The retrospective series is still available to watch through ABC iview.