Crew member dies on set of Marvel TV series ‘Wonder Man’

A crew member working on a Marvel television series has died following an accident on set.

41-year-old Juan Osorio, who was believed to have been a lighting technician, was pronounced dead after the incident took place yesterday (Tuesday, February 6) at the Radford Studio Centre in Los Angeles, California.

As per the BBC, a spokesperson for Marvel said in a statement: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA).

The 10-episode series, titled Wonder Man, was due to resume filming in March after strikes in Hollywood had delayed its progress. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ed Harris and Ben Kingsley, the Disney+ series is about an ordinary man who joins a force of superheroes after discovering he has powers.

Filming began on the project in April 2023, and production resumed in January. Filming was reportedly not occurring at the time of the incident.

Written by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, the series will also star Canadian-American actor Lauren Glazier and Josh Gad, both in currently undisclosed roles.

The series is set to be released on Disney+ and was initially expected to premiere during the 2023-24 television series. Due to its initial postponement and recent delays, a release date is still unconfirmed.