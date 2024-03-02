Here are all the winners from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan, today (March 2) – and Jujutsu Kaisen season two dominated the night.
The action-packed anime, about a high school student who joins a secret organisation of sorcerers in order to kill a powerful curse, won 11 awards in total, more than any other title.
The Anime Awards ceremony was hosted by an array of international stars, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani, British artist Che Lingo and producer and DJ Yaeji. Japanese duo and NME The Cover stars Yoasobi also performed during the ceremony – as well as Shing02, OMA, and SPIN MASTER A-1.
“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do!” said Megan Thee Stallion in a press release. “I love cosplaying all of my favourite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles! I’m really excited for the opportunity to attend and present an award at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards. I’m looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining my fellow anime lovers as we celebrate and honour the best anime creators and shows in the world.”
The nominations were announced in January, with Chainsaw Man (a new series which follows the adventures of Denji, who has chainsaws instead of a head and arms) picking up the most nods with 25, while Jujustu Kaisen had 17, and Oshi no Ko and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba were tied in third place with 12 nominations each.
Anime of the Year goes to JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! #AnimeAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MEPOu5gA9d
— The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) March 2, 2024
See below for all the winners from the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024:
Anime of the Year
Bocchi the Rock!
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
[Oshi no Ko]
Vinland Saga season two
Best Continuing Series
Attack on Titan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Jujutsu Kaisen
One Piece – WINNER
Spy × Family
Vinland Saga
Best New Series
Bocchi the Rock!
Chainsaw Man – WINNER
Heavenly Delusion
Hell’s Paradise
[Oshi no Ko]
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Film
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
Blue Giant
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends
Psycho-Pass Providence
Suzume – WINNER
The First Slam Dunk
Best Original Anime
Akiba Maid War
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story season two
Buddy Daddies – WINNER
Do It Yourself!!
Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch From Mercury
The Marginal Service
Best Animation
Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER
Jujutsu Kaisen season two
Mob Psycho 100 III
Trigun Stampede
Best Character Design
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Hell’s Paradise
Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
[Oshi no Ko]
Trigun Stampede
Best Director
Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1)
Keiichiro Saito (Bocchi the Rock!)
Ryu Nakayama (Chainsaw Man)
Hirotaka Mori (Heavenly Delusion)
Shota Goshozono (Jujutsu Kaisen season two) – WINNER
Daisuke Hiramaki ([Oshi no Ko])
Best Cinematography
Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Heavenly Delusion
Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
Vinland Saga season two
Best Art Direction
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER
Hell’s Paradise
Jujutsu Kaisen Season two
[Oshi no Ko]
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Romance
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces – WINNER
Insomniacs after school
My Happy Marriage
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!
Best Comedy
Bocchi The Rock!
Buddy Daddies
Mashle: Magic And Muscles
SPY x FAMILY season one cour two – WINNER
Uruseiyatsura
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Best Action
Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
One Piece
Best Fantasy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc – WINNER
Hell’s Paradise
Mashle: Magic And Muscles
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season two
Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
The Ancient Magus’ Bride season two
Best Drama
Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1 – WINNER
Heavenly Delusion
My Happy Marriage
[Oshi no Ko]
To Your Eternity season two
Vinland Saga season two
Best Slice of Life
Bocchi The Rock! – WINNER
Do It Yourself!!
Horimiya: The Missing Pieces
Insomniacs after school
My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999
Skip and Loafer
Best Main Character
Hitori Gotoh (a.k.a. Bocchi) from Bocchi the Rock!
Denji from Chainsaw Man
Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
Shigeo Kageyama (a.k.a. Mob) from Mob Psycho 100 III
Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece – WINNER
Thorfinn from Vinland Saga season two
Best Supporting Character
Arataka Reigen from Mob Psycho 100 III
Hange Zoe from Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1
Kana Arima from [Oshi no Ko]
Power from Chainsaw Man
Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen season two
“Must Protect At All Costs” Character
Anya Forger from Spy × Family (WINNER)
Hitori Gotoh (a.k.a. Bocchi) from Bocchi the Rock!
Bojji from Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage
Miri Unasaka from Buddy Daddies
Pochita from Chainsaw Man
Suletta Mercury from Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury
Best Anime Song
“Idol” by YOASOBI, from [Oshi no Ko] – WINNER
“KICK BACK” by Kenshi Yonezu, from Chainsaw Man
“Seisyun Complex” by Kessoku Band, from Bocchi the Rock!
“Suzume” by RADWIMPS feat. toaka, from Suzume
“Where Our Blue Is” by Tatsuya Kitani, from Jujutsu Kaisen season two
“WORK” by Ringo Sheena and millennium parade, from Hell’s Paradise
Best Score
Attack on Titan The Final Chapters: Special 1 – WINNER
Bocchi the Rock!
Chainsaw Man
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
[Oshi no Ko]
Suzume
Best Opening Sequence
‘Idol’ – YOASOBI – [Oshi no Ko]
‘innocent arrogance’ – BiSH – Heavenly Delusion
‘KICK BACK’ – Kenshi Yonezu – Chainsaw Man
‘Song of the Dead’ – KANA-BOON – Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
‘Where Our Blue Is’ – Tatsuya Kitani – Jujutsu Kaisen season two – WINNER
‘WORK’ – Ringo Sheena and millennium parade – Hell’s Paradise
Best Ending Sequence
‘Akari’ by Soshi Sakiyama, from Jujutsu Kaisen season two (WINNER)
‘Happiness of the Dead’ by Shiyui, from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
‘HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI’ (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades)” by Maximum the ‘Hormone’ from Chainsaw Man
‘Koi Kogare’ by milet × Man with a Mission, from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
‘Mephisto’ by Queen Bee, from [Oshi no Ko]
‘color’ by yama, from Spy × Family