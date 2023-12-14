‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ confirmed to end with season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm is officially ending after season 12, which premieres February 4, 2024.

The new 10-episode season was announced to be its last on Thursday (December 14) via a poster billing it as “the final season”.

Show creator Larry David, who plays a fictionalised version of himself in the series, said (via Variety): “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.

“And so ‘Larry David’, I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

He's the last of his kind. The final season of #CurbYourEnthusiasm premieres February 4 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/bk56l90EDx — HBO (@HBO) December 14, 2023

“It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre,” HBO CEO Casey Bloys said.

“Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows David’s life as a semi-retired television writer and producer in Los Angeles. It first began in 2000, with new seasons arriving regularly until 2011, when the series took a break until 2017. The past two seasons aired in 2020 and 2021.

The show has been nominated for 51 Emmys over the course of its run so far, including ten nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 is set to premiere February 4, 2024 on HBO and Max at 10pm in the US. Episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video and NOW in the UK.