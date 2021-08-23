‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ confirms season 11 return date on HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to return to HBO this October, it has been confirmed.

The hit Larry David comedy, which has been running since 2000, has been off-air since early 2020, though thankfully the 11th season will be with fans soon.

HBO confirmed the return with a picture of a delighted David, writing: “You’re allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October.”

A 2021 release for season 11 was confirmed last month, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

You're allowed to be happy, but not in front of me. #CurbYourEnthusiasm is back this October. pic.twitter.com/kBCjMedLOZ — HBO (@HBO) August 23, 2021

The series is one of many that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with star J.B. Smoove speaking about the 11th season and his character Leon Black back in December.

“I put down a tweet last year… I said, ‘Brand new Curb, Same old Leon,’” he told Pop Culture. “You learn your character, you learn who he is, you learn what people love about him. It’s kind of like a golf swing.

“We keep the crew and the cast tight. Everyone is tested from the crew to make-up. You name it. Everyone is on a schedule and we just keep everybody safe.”

One star that won’t be returning for the new episodes is Richard Lewis, the star revealing on Twitter earlier this year that multiple surgeries have ruled out an appearance.

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy. Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO.”

He added to Variety: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD.

“Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”