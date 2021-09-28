‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ teaser confirms season 11 release date

A brief teaser for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 has confirmed the show’s US release date.

The 45-second clip sees creator and star Larry David’s head come into focus as a subtitle teases “the world has changed” before leading into the show’s theme song and another line reading “but he hasn’t”.

It then confirms that the new season of Curb will air on October 24 on HBO Max. A release date for the UK is yet to be confirmed.

Watch the new teaser here:

At the start of this year, Richard Lewis confirmed that he would not be appearing in the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The actor, who played a semi-autobiographical version of himself in the series, confirmed the news by sharing a photo alongside David and detailing surgeries he had received which prevented him from joining the rest of the cast.

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” he wrote in a post on social media. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO.”

Lewis additionally told Variety: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD.

“Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 will air on HBO Max on October 24 – stay tuned for news on a UK release date.