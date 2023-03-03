‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ pays tribute to star Riley Keough’s grandfather Elvis

Music fans have spotted a special tribute placed in an episode of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The show is Amazon Prime Video‘s latest big production drama and focuses on the toxic breakup of a fictional rock band. And the screen adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel also happens to star Elvis‘ granddaughter, Riley Keough, as lead character Daisy Jones.

As such, it shouldn’t be surprising that the makers of the show have paid tribute to the King in the show. Indeed, one eagle-eyed fan has already spotted an Elvis-based easter egg in episode two of the series.

Spoiler Alert – in episode 2 of Daisy and the Jones looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis’ in the ‘68 Comeback Special#elvis#DaisyJonesAndTheSix pic.twitter.com/qXnboe4byy — Deena⚡️Dietrich (@DeenasDays) March 3, 2023

“Spoiler Alert – in episode two of Daisy Jones, looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis in the ‘68 Comeback Special,” @DeenasDay tweeted, alongside an attached side-by-side of Keough and Elvis.

A number of other viewers were quick to reply, admitting that they would have missed the easter egg. One replied: “oh wow nice catch!” Another responded: “DAMN- Good eye! That’s cool as hell.” While another added: “Whoa! Great eye!”

The tributes to Elvis in the show won’t end there either, as in an interview with People, the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate, shared her process for creating an “authentic” yet “timeless” wardrobe for the show – revealing that she’d also been able to subtly honour Elvis through his granddaughter’s costuming.

“We didn’t talk about her [Keough] family that much or her lineage – I was very respectful of her private life,” Wingate said, “but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the Seventies.

Wingate added: “She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those.”

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.