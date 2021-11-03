Daisy May Cooper has turned to Tiger King star Carole Baskin to help settle a financial dispute with the publisher of her book.

The actor and creator of This Country, who recently released her memoir Don’t Laugh, It’ll Only Encourage Her, claims she hasn’t been paid her final instalment by publisher Penguin Michael Joseph.

Posting a video on Instagram, Cooper wrote: “Penguin still aren’t paying me my final instalment, despite doing all the press/everything they fucking asked for with the book.

“So I am refusing to communicate unless it’s through Carole Baskin.”

In the clip from Cameo, Baskin says: “Pay Daisy her money. What is the matter with you guys? Pay her what you owe her, for crying out loud.

“Daisy is not going to be talking to you guys anymore, she’s going to go through Carole Baskin and bring the message through me to you because you guys are askin’ for a Baskin by not paying Daisy what she’s owed.

“What were you thinking? Daisy and I are going to come after you and we are going to put you in a cage, just like the animals that you are for not paying what she is owed. We are going to be coming after you with nets and leashes and tranquiliser darts, for crying out loud.

“Yeah, just kidding,” she added. “I don’t know what’s happening here but Daisy wants to get paid.”

Baskin and her husband recently filed a lawsuit against Netflix over “unauthorised” footage of her used in the upcoming sequel series Tiger King 2.

Hours after she filed the lawsuit, a federal judge denied their request for a temporary restraining order – although the pair can still seek a preliminary injunction on the issue moving forward.