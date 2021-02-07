Dan Levy used his debut Saturday Night Live monologue to take the audience on a tour of the show’s coronavirus safety protocols.

The Schitt’s Creek star and creator was the guest host on last night’s episode of the long-running US comedy show, marking his first appearance on the programme.

After opening his monologue by talking about how his life has changed – for better and worse – since the success of Schitt’s Creek, Levy offered to take the audience on a backstage tour. As he approached the crowd in the studio, cast member Aidy Bryant appeared, wearing a hi-vis vest and face shield and wielding a foam noodle to keep him at a safe distance.

Advertisement

The rest of the tour included anti-viral mist, NBC pages spraying the cast with disinfectant and Levy’s dad and co-star Eugene Levy in a glass isolation box.

“I flew in to wish you luck tonight, but because I travelled I’m now in this tight isolation box,” Eugene said. Watch Levy’s monologue below now.

Schitt’s Creek came to an end last year after six seasons, but Levy has spoken about the potential for future projects with the characters.

“If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye,” he said during a post-Emmys press conference, where the show took home every major comedy series award.

Advertisement

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon….I would love to work with these people again.”