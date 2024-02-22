Dan Wootton cleared of criminal charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Broadcaster Dan Wootton has been cleared of alleged criminal behaviour after being accused of sexual misconduct.

The Metropolitan Police had examined allegations that Wootton used fake online identities and offered money to others for explicit material of themselves.

However, on Wednesday (February 21), the presenter said he had been “completely cleared” after the Met and Police Scotland told him that no further action would be taken.

In a statement issued through his lawyer (via The Guardian), Wootton said he had been subjected to a “politically motivated witch-hunt through the left wing and social media”.

“I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action,” the statement began. “While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner.”

“Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies. She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.”

He added: “If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”

When he was first accused last year, Wootton said social media and “cancel culture” had amplified the allegations.

He said at the time: “I have been thinking much about the current state of social media, where any allegation can be made in an attempt to get someone cancelled but it is impossible to defend yourself against thousands of trolls.

“I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgment in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.”

In a statement, the Met said: “In June 2023, the Metropolitan police was contacted with regards to allegations of sexual offences committed by a man aged in his 40s.

“Officers assessed all information available to establish whether any criminal offence has taken place. An investigation was commenced into these allegations. All parties involved have now been advised that no further action will be taken. There were no arrests during the investigation.”

In September 2023, Wootton was suspended from GB News after laughing at Laurence Fox’s misogynistic comments about JOE political correspondent Ava Evans.