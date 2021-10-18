Daniel Craig crashes a Prince audition in surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo

Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance on last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, joining his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek for a skit about the late R&B icon Prince.

The first of Craig’s two cameos featured him in a skit led by Malek – who made his hosting debut with last Saturday’s (September 16) episode, the third of season 43 – and series regular Keenan Thompson, duelling it out in a “Prince-off” to determine who would be cast in a biopic directed by Get Out and Us helmer Jordan Peele (played by Chris Redd).

‘Peele’ ultimately opts for Thompson as he “can’t cast a white guy as Prince”, before Craig crashes the audition clad in full Shakespearean attire, boasting that he’s ready to put himself forward for “the part of the prince”.

Advertisement

Despite being misinformed about the role – “It’s a horror movie – it’s about racism, right?” – ‘Peele’ gives him a chance to test his mettle with a scene depicting Prince “seeing an adorable dog”. Craig fumbles the scene, but as ‘Peele’ concedes: “That was bad, but you’re James Bond, so you got the part.”

Take a look at the full skit below:

For Craig’s second appearance in the episode, he portrayed an audience member at a concert for the experimental singer Angelo (played by Aristotle Athari) and his interpretive dancer Todd (Malek).

Craig is no stranger to the SNL set, having hosted the show first in October of 2012, then again last March. His most recent stint as host came in support of his final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die, back when the film was slated to reach cinemas that April.

The film finally made it to UK screens at the tail end of September. In a four-star review, NME writer Alex Flood said it was “surprisingly emotional”, and that “producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks”.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Craig donated £10,000 to a fundraising charity walk organised by three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide.

Elsewhere on last week’s episode of SNL, Young Thug linked up with Travis Barker for a performance of his ‘Punk’ track ‘Tick Tock’, and Malek appeared in a sketch with Pete Davidson parodying Squid Game.