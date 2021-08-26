Danny DeVito lookalike needed for ‘Always Sunny’ shoot in Ireland

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is currently shooting in Ireland, and the team are “urgently” in need of a Danny DeVito lookalike.

The paid job has been posted on MovieExtras.ie with production of the show’s 15th season now underway.

“Urgent – Danny DeVito double needed for It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” reads the listing.

“Yes, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia are coming to Ireland!” it continued. “We need a Danny DeVito double. Shooting is this Sunday 29th Aug and the location is Dublin. Height: 4ft5, Large, Waist pant 41.”

Ireland already has a semi-cult Danny DeVito lookalike named ‘Dublin Danny DeVito’.

“I’ve cleared my schedule baby @movieextras.ie,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post in response to the news that the show was coming to his city.

Earlier this month, the show’s co-creator Rob McElhenney revealed the title of the forthcoming season premiere, ‘2020: A Year In Review’.

An air date for season 15 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has yet to be confirmed, though the past two season have begun in September.

In December, it was revealed that the show had been renewed for four more seasons through to season 18. The announcement means that the series will break its own record and become the longest-running live action comedy of all time.

Earlier in 2020, co-creator Rob McElhenney said he wants to keep making It’s Always Sunny “forever”.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny,” he had said “We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching.”