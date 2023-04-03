Danny Dyer “could fucking taste” Paul Gascoigne’s farts while filming Channel 4 series

Danny Dyer has said he could “taste” former footballer Paul Gascoigne’s farts while filming for an upcoming Channel 4 series.

The actor hosts new reality series Scared Of The Dark, which follows a group of celebrities as they’re forced to live inside a pitch-black bunker for eight days. Inside the bunker, they will take on challenges designed to test their fear or ability to function in the dark.

Alongside Gascoigne, the show’s celebrity line-up includes TV star Scarlett Moffatt, former boxer Chris Eubank, comedian Chris McCausland, actor Donna Preston, reality star Chloe Burrows, The Wanted singer Max George and former boxer Nicola Adams.

Speaking about living inside the enclosed space, host Dyer explained that Gascoigne’s flatulence was something contestants had to “get immune to”.

“He’s got a rotten arse, Paul,” Dyer told The Sun. “They all began to get immune to it, but I could fucking taste it.

“It did smell in there, I’m not going to lie. Because it’s an enclosed space… you know what I mean?”

Dyer also said the former footballer pulled the most pranks in the dark, adding: “I think he put a sandwich in someone’s bed – a nice little sandwich, they’re rolling around at night with a fucking salmon or whatever the fuck it was.”

Speaking about hosting the show previously, Dyer said: “This is possibly one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever done in my career, and I have done a lot of mad things. Throw in a bunch of celebs and make them do things with the lights off – it’s proper good telly.

“You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna laugh some more and I promise you’re gonna love it.”

Scared Of The Dark airs on Channel 4 in spring this year.