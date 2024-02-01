Danny Masterson moved to maximum-security prison that once housed Charles Mason

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson has been moved to the maximum-security prison that previously housed several infamous inmates, including Charles Manson.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly) that the actor, who was sentenced 30 years to life for raping two women, was transferred to Corcoran State Prison in California’s Central San Joaquin Valley on January 29.

The male-only facility, which opened in 1988, is the same prison that held serial killer and cult leader Charles Mason from 1989 until his death in 2017. It also housed the “dating game” serial killer Rodney Alcala, and was the temporary home of Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.

Masterson, who was previously being held at the Los Angeles County jail and then North Kern State Prison, was found guilty on two counts of rape in a May 2023 retrial and was subsequently sentenced to 30 years to life that September. According to California state prison records, he will be eligible for parole at the age 66 in July 2042.

Last week, Masterson’s request for bail was denied by a judge, who described him as a flight risk.

As reported by Deadline, Judge Charlaine Olmedo wrote that the actor “has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

The judge added that Masterson’s ongoing divorce proceedings from actress Bijou Phillips may be another reason for him to run, writing that the “defendant has no wife to go home to.”

In an appeal, Masterson’s lawyers, Clifford Gardner and Eric Multhaup, said that the actor offered “to comply with any relevant terms and conditions imposed by the Court that enable him to be an at-home parent and financial provider for his family, including house arrest and/or participation in an electronic monitoring program administered by the probation department.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.