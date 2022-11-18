‘Daredevil’ actor Deborah Ann Woll hasn’t been asked to return for reboot

Daredevil actor Deborah Ann Woll has said she hasn’t been asked to return for the upcoming Disney+ reboot.

The actor, who played Karen Page across all three seasons of the Netflix series, revealed she hasn’t heard from Marvel about reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again. The sequel series, which is set to premiere in 2024, brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Speaking about the planned reboot on podcast Inside Of You hosted by Smallville actor Michael Rosenbaum, Woll said: “I can say this: they have not called me yet. So, as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am.

Advertisement

“Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell.”

Netflix cancelled Daredevil after three seasons in 2018, which resulted in the show being left without a proper finale.

“The Marvel series feels unfinished to me because we got cancelled when we thought we were going to have more,” Woll added. “There’s a part of me that was like, ‘I had more to say about Karen,’ and I felt I was in the middle of that story.”

Following the show’s cancellation, Cox reprised his role as Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. D’Onofrio, meanwhile, returned as Kingpin in two episodes of Hawkeye.

Both Cox and D’Onofrio are set to appear in the upcoming Marvel series Echo as their respective characters, which serves as a pre-cursor to Daredevil: Born Again. Echo is set to be released on Disney+ in 2023.

Advertisement

The next Marvel project, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, will kick off the studio’s Phase Five slate, which will be released on February 17, 2023.