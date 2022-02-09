Dave Bautista was nearly cast as Mac’s dad in ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’

Dave Bautista was almost cast in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as Mac’s dad, show creator Rob McElhenney has revealed.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Always Sunny podcast, McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton were discussing episode ‘Dennis And Dee Get A New Dad’ when the subject of casting Mac’s dad, Luther McDonald, was raised.

“Little known fact, somebody came in and read for us who went on to become a rather big star,” McElhenney teased.

Advertisement

After he revealed it was Bautista, McElhenney added: “There were so many great actors that came in because I think it’s a really funny part and people got it, and I remember him doing a pretty good job. I remember there were three or four guys we really liked.”

In response to the Bautista revelation, Howerton said: “Get out of here. I don’t remember that. He’s way too young.”

Gregory Scott Cummins was chosen to play Mac’s dad in the show, who first debuted as Luther McDonald in the episode. Since then, he’s featured in an additional seven episodes, with the latest being season 13 episode ‘Mac Finds His Pride’.

Bautista, formerly a wrestler in the WWE, had his breakthrough role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. Since then, he’s starred in numerous blockbusters, including Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Army Of The Dead and most recently, Dune.

Advertisement

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia recently aired its 15th season, becoming the longest-running live-action sitcom in US history.

McElhenney’s other TV sitcom, Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, was renewed for two more seasons last year. He’s also set to feature in documentary series Welcome To Wrexham alongside Ryan Reynolds, which follows the two actors’ acquisition of Wrexham AFC in 2020.