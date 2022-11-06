Dave Chappelle to host next week’s SNL’ with Black Star as musical guests

Dave Chapelle is set to return to hosting duties on Saturday Night Live next weekend (November 12), with the recently reunited Black Star as musical guests.

The 48th season of the long-running show premiered last month, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’. Willow, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow and Steve Lacy have since performed on the show.

On the November 12 episode of the show, Chappelle will return as host for the first time since 2020, when he hosted a special post-General Election edition of SNL after Joe Biden‘s victory over Donald Trump.

Joining the episode as musical guests will be Black Star, the duo of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, who reunited earlier this year with a new Madlib-produced album called ‘No Fear Of Time’, their first since 1998’s ‘Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star’.

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Chappelle faced criticism for last year’s Netflix special The Closer, where some material was perceived as transphobic. In the special, he labelled himself a “TERF” and said “gender was a fact” in reference to the controversy around Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

In July, a one of his stand-up gigs was cancelled by the First Avenue venue in Minnesota due to backlash from “staff, artists and our community”.

In August, the comedian made a surprise appearance at a Liverpool comedy club ahead of his UK tour with Chris Rock. The comedian performed an unplanned two-hour set at Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club, where he was joined by Jeff Ross.