Dave Chappelle to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ post-election episode

Dave Chappelle is set to host Saturday Night Live following the results of the US election next week.

Chappelle hosted the first episode of Saturday Night Live following US President Donald Trump’s last victory, which was also his first time hosting the long-running US comedy show from Studio 8H.

During that episode, Chappelle delivered an 11-minute monologue for which he later received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Advertisement

The musical guests for the upcoming show have not yet been been announced.

Next week! pic.twitter.com/0DjJICXjJW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, 2020

Last night (October 31), The Strokes returned to Saturday Night Live. This latest appearance marked the group’s fourth appearance on the long-running show and their first in over nine years.

The group performed ‘The Adults Are Talking’ and ‘Bad Decisions’ from their latest album, ‘The New Abnormal’ on the show hosted by comedian John Mulaney.

Last week’s edition of SNL saw Adele hosting the show, alongside musical guest H.E.R. During her opening monologue on the show, Adele explained why she was featuring as the show’s host and not the musical guest.

Advertisement

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to be both,” she told the audience, updating fans on the status of her much anticipated new album. “I’d rather put on some wigs …have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Elsewhere on Saturday Night Live last night, both Jim Carey and Alec Baldwin took part in a sketch in character as Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively – the last before the US elections are held next week on November 3.