Dave Chappelle uninvited to fundraiser at his old high school

Dave Chappelle has reportedly been uninvited from a fundraiser at his old high school.

Chappelle’s new comedy special The Closer has prompted backlash from the LGBTQ community for comments deemed transphobic.

In a new performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis last Friday (November 12), the comedian addressed the situation after a screening of his documentary Untitled.

Chappelle referred to being “cancelled” and revealed he had been uninvited from a planned fundraiser at his high school, complaining that he “can’t even raise money for children”.

“They’re canceling stuff I didn’t even want to do,” he added, per IndyStar. “If you think you’re mad at me – remember, I didn’t disinvite you from anything.”

Last month, Caitlyn Jenner spoke out in defence of Dave Chappelle following a company-wide walkout at Netflix.

“Dave Chappelle is 100% right,” she wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t about the LGBTQ movement. It’s about woke cancel culture run amok, trying to silence free speech.

“We must never yield or bow to those who wish to stop us from speaking our minds.”

Chappelle has since posted a video on Instagram, saying he is willing to discuss his show with members of the transgender community but added that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands”.

“If they had invited me I would have accepted it, although I am confused about what we are speaking about,” he said in the video.

“I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

The Closer is streaming on Netflix now.