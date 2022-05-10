Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl set won’t air on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl set will not air on the streaming platform.

The notorious show, in which the comedian was attacked on stage at this year’s Netflix Is A Joke festival, was not filmed for a special.

The streaming giant clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the omission was not due to the assault, rather that Chappelle had his own cameras and Netflix had no plans to air the footage.

Netflix sifted through sets performed by 336 comedians at the festival across 288 shows and 35 venues over the last two weeks in Los Angeles.

Forthcoming specials to be released on the streaming platform include Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends and Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory.

Following the Dave Chappelle incident at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the comedian regained his composure and joked that “it was a trans man” who attacked him in reference to the backlash last year over his stand-up special The Closer, where he described himself as “team TERF” as he spoke on the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.

A suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, has since been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (per Sky News).

Responding to the original backlash to The Closer, Chappelle later responded: “I said what I said and boy I heard what you said. My god, how could I not?

“You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”