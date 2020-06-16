The first series of BBC Bitesize online geography lessons taught by Sir David Attenborough are now available online.

This week’s topics, in animated videos narrated by Attenborough, include continents, for 5-7 year olds, latitude and climate, for 7-9 year olds, and maps, for 9-11 year olds.

“I am delighted to be teaching primary school children across the country about the things I am passionate about,” Attenborough said in a statement.

Advertisement

“I hope children will learn something new about animals, oceans and dinosaurs, and feel inspired by my BBC Bitesize lessons.”

David Attenborough is on #BBCBitesizeDaily today! 😲 He’s here to help primary children learn about maps, continents and climates! 🗺🌎⛅️ 📺 Watch from 9am on @BBCiPlayer and Red Button 👉 https://t.co/zZOO8l1o53

💻 Check out our online Daily Lessons 👉 https://t.co/eemHEmfOUu pic.twitter.com/QsI4qPGtTj — BBC Bitesize (@bbcbitesize) June 16, 2020

The next series will focus on oceans, with lessons on migration, weather patterns and currents. On June 30, Attenborough will return for BBC Bitesize Science Week with a lesson on fossils and dinosaurs.

Sir David Attenborough’s BBC Bitesize lessons are available to watch on the BBC Bitesize Daily website and on BBC iPlayer.

The broadcaster and historian’s most recent documentary, the feature-length documentary A Life On Our Planet, was self-described as “my witness statement”. The film was due to premiere on April 16 at the Royal Albert Hall, but has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

BBC Bitesize Daily runs for 14 weeks, and includes lessons by Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), comedian Stephen Fry, One Direction’s Liam Payne, politician Ed Balls, and Eastenders actor Danny Dyer.

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education had previously said in a statement: “We said the BBC would be there for people through this crisis, and we meant it.”

She added, “It’s vital that every child is able to continue learning — and the lessons we’re putting on will make sure they have fun at the same time.”