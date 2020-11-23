David Bowie‘s son Duncan Jones has shared his reaction over a tribute cake to his father on The Great British Bake Off.

In the premiere episode of the current series of the Channel 4 show, the contestants were each tasked with making a bust cake in tribute to a famous celebrity.

Contestant Marc Elliott decided to bake a cake of Bowie for his Showstopper challenge, though James poked fun at the effort with a comparison to the infamously botched restoration of the Jesus Ecce Homo fresco painting in 2012.

Advertisement

“Just caught this episode of The Great British Baking Show……….,” the director wrote on Twitter as he shared a picture of Elliott’s cake.

He then added a picture of the restoration with the words: “Posted with love.”

The challenge also saw contestant Dave Friday make a bust of Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, with the musician himself responding to the moment.

Posting a picture of the cake on his Instagram account, DeLonge joked: “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY.”

Advertisement

The challenge also saw attempts to make cake busts of musicians Bob Marley and Freddie Mercury, as well as the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong’o and Louis Theroux.

Meanwhile, last year Jones criticised plans for the new biopic about his father called Stardust, which stars Johnny Flynn.

“Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic… I would know,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added: “I’m not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn’t know. I’m saying that as it stands, this movie won’t have any of dads music in it, & I can’t imagine that changing.

“If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, that’s up to the audience.”