David Byrne stars as Amy Schumer’s doctor in new trailer for ‘Life & Beth’

David Byrne makes an appearance as a doctor in the latest trailer for Amy Schumer’s forthcoming dramedy Life & Beth.

The Hulu series airs on March 18, and stars Schumer as a woman going through a midlife crisis as she approaches 40.

In the first trailer, which you can see below, Byrne is briefly seen telling Schumer’s character that “sometimes, mental pain manifests in our body,” before operating an MRI scan.

Elsewhere, she is seen out clubbing, going through a break-up with her boyfriend, played by Kevin Kane, returning to her parents’ home in the countryside, and kindling a romance with a farm worker played by Michael Cera.

The show also stars Yamaneika Saunders, Jon Glaser, Jonathan Groff and Michael Rapaport. It will be broadcast on Disney+ internationally, including in the UK.

The series will mark Schumer’s first on-screen appearance since the much-acclaimed indie drama film The Humans, which was released last September, and her first regular starring role on TV since Inside Amy Schumer, which concluded in 2016.

Byrne recently announced plans for a new immersive theatre show in Denver in collaboration with the neuroscientist Mala Gaonkar.