David Cross offers Bob Odenkirk update: “He’s doing really well”

David Cross has provided an update on Bob Odenkirk’s condition following the Better Call Saul star’s collapse on set earlier this week.

The 58-year-old star of the Breaking Bad prequel series collapsed in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday (July 28). Yesterday (July 29), his son, Nate Odenkirk, was able to reassure fans that the actor was “going to be okay” after suffering a “heart-related incident”.

Now Cross, who wrote and starred in the sketch show Mr. Show With Bob And David alongside the actor, has offered more good news following a telephone conversation between the pair.

Advertisement

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing,” Cross wrote on Twitter. “Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown.

“You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Odenkirk had suffered a heart attack, with sources telling the publication that Better Call Saul’s crew had been midway through shooting when it happened. Production has been halted as the actor recovers.

Odenkirk’s representatives yesterday confirmed he was in a “stable condition” in a statement, per Deadline. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side,” they wrote.

“The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Advertisement

The actor’s former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston posted on Instagram yesterday to send his well-wishes to Odenkirk when the actor’s condition remained unknown. “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he wrote.