David Fincher and Netflix reportedly back in talks for ‘Mindhunter’ season three

David Fincher is reportedly in talks with Netflix about a third season of psychological crime thriller show Mindhunter.

Last October Fincher said a third instalment was unlikely to happen due to high production costs, also citing exhaustion on his part. The director and screenwriter told Vulture that the series “was a lot for me”.

Now, sources close to Netflix have told SmallScreen that Fincher is back in discussions with the streaming giant.

“All I can really tell you about Mindhunter is that conversations between Netflix and Fincher are ongoing. They are discussing the possibility of bringing the show back for a third season,” the source told the publication.

“It’s still very early days, but Fincher sounds more upbeat about the project.”

In 2019 it was reported that any new Mindhunter material would have to wait for Fincher to finish work on Mank, which sees Gary Oldman star as Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Then, in January 2020, Netflix announced that the show was indefinitely delayed. The show’s lead stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were all released from their contracts so they could seek work before returning for a potential third series.

Elsewhere in the interview with Vulture last year, when Fincher was asked if he felt like the show was done, he said: “I think probably.”

He continued: “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show. We talked about ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic about dollars have to equal eyeballs.”