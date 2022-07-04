David Harbour wants Jacob Elordi to play Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’ prequel

David Harbour has suggested that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi could play a younger version of Hopper should a Stranger Things prequel happen.

While the Netflix show will be ending with the upcoming fifth season, talk of potential spin-offs have been doing the rounds.

Speaking about the potential for more shows, Harbour told GQ: “I think as soon as the show ends, or maybe six months before it ends, you’ll be hearing about whatever spin-offs they have planned.

“At this point, I think Hopper is a character that can exist independent of me. If they wanna go back in time, forward in time… I’d love to see another actor play Hopper, and see what they can bring to it.”

The star later suggested Elordi – who plays Nate Jacobs in Euphoria – adding: “He could pull off being as handsome as I was at 20.”

Speaking back in April, creators the Duffer Brothers suggested the franchise had “a lot more gas left in the tank” when speaking to SFX.

“We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’” Matt Duffer explained.

“I want to feel the pull of ‘God I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Ross added: “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done,” further teasing: “I do think we have something pretty exciting, so we’ll see.”

They later told Variety: “We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it. We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different.”

The pair also revealed that “crazy smart kid” Finn Wolfhard “correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Stranger Things wrapped up its fourth season over the weekend, with the season recently breaking the US streaming record for minutes watched within a single week.