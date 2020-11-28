David Lynch reportedly working on new Netflix show called ‘Wisteria’

David Lynch is reportedly working on a new Netflix show called ‘Wisteria’.

The cult director has not helmed a feature film since 2006’s Inland Empire, though he has remained busy in recent years, creating a new season of Twin Peaks in 2017, and releasing his short film What Did Jack Do? in 2019.

Earlier this year, his 10-minute black-and-white animated short film Fire (Pozar) also finally saw a public release.

Now it’s being reported that the experimental director is working on a new project for Netflix with the working title Wisteria.

According to fan site Welcome To Twin Peaks, the new series is written and directed by Lynch, and his frequent collaborator Sabrina S. Sutherland is set to produce.

Industry trade publication Production Weekly is reporting that the project will start shooting in May 2021.

The news comes after Lynch previously revealed that he probably would have been working on a new film if the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, the David Lynch Foundation has announced details of a virtual benefit concert next month, featuring performances from the likes of Elvis Costello, Graham Nash, Sting and Kesha.

The ‘Meditate America’ concert will also see Hugh Jackman interviewing Katy Perry about the realities of meditation and motherhood.

The free event aims to raise support for bringing free Transcendental Meditation to those in need, including healthcare workers, veterans with PTSD and families in vulnerbale communities. It’s set to be hosted by George Stephanopoulos and you can register for free tickets here.