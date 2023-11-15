David Schwimmer pays tribute to Matthew Perry: “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing”

David Schwimmer has paid tribute to his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry, praising him for his “impeccable comic timing” and big “heart”.

The actor, who portrayed Ross Geller opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing in the US sitcom, shared a photo of the pair dressed in ’80s suits from an episode alongside his note on Instagram today (November 15).

Schwimmer wrote: “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

“I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

He continued: “This photo is from one of my favourite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'”

The actor’s tribute follows one by his co-star Jennifer Aniston, who also posted a statement today (November 15).

Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green in the US sitcom opposite Perry’s Chandler Bing, wrote in a lengthy note that the loss has “cut deep” and has caused an “insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before”.

Her personal tribute followed Matt LeBlanc’s note shared yesterday (November 14) in which the actor, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani – Chandler’s best friend in the series – said that it was an “honour” to share the stage with him.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc wrote in the post, alongside some stills from Friends. “The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Fellow star Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the show (later marrying Chandler), also paid tribute to Perry yesterday.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote.

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” she said, before going on to share a clip from the sitcom that she felt was enhanced by Perry’s natural comedic charisma.

The Friends cast shared a joint tribute shortly after news of his death broke.

Revisit more tributes to the late film and TV actor here.