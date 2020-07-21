David Schwimmer reveals his take on ‘Friends” “We were on a break” debate

David Schwimmer has revealed where he stands on the “We were on a break” debate between Friends‘ Ross and Rachel.

The characters’ relationship came to an end during season three of the hit sitcom after Ross slept with another woman, believing that he and Rachel had temporarily broken up.

Ross was accused of cheating by Rachel, who later asked him to take full responsibility for their separation. Defending his actions, Schwimmer delivered the now-iconic “We were on a break” line on a number of occasions throughout the series.

With the issue remaining a hot debate between Friends fans more than two decades on, Schwimmer has weighed in with his take on the matter.

“People are so passionately divided about whether or not they were on a break,” he told Jimmy Fallon, explaining that viewers still shout the phrase at him to this day.

Asked which side he’s on, Schwimmer replied: “Yeah, it’s not even a question. They were on a break.”

Elsewhere in the virtual chat, the actor discussed the upcoming Friends reunion special – which has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s unscripted. It’s basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits,” Schwimmer said. “It’s supposed to happen maybe in the middle of August, but honestly we’re gonna wait and see another week or two [and] determine it’s safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

The HBO Max reunion was confirmed back in February. It will be the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer have filmed together in more than 15 years.