David Schwimmer shares collection of new ‘Friends’ reunion photos

David Schwimmer has shared a new collection of Friends “reunion snaps” – you can see them below.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday (June 4) to post a mix of new and old images of the cast and crew following the airing of the one-off HBO Max special last month.

“Reunion Snaps Part One,” Schwimmer captioned the post, before going on to write a small description for each of the six photos he shared.

The first of the pics is a screenshot of a Zoom call between the cast as they sat down to plan Friends: The Reunion. Other pics from the reunion include a cast huddle on set and a backstage shot featuring Mark Seliger. “Can u spot him?” Schwimmer asked.

Also posting a few throwback photos, he shared a cast huddle from the Friends finale in 2004, as well as pics of director Jim Burrows, and show creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

See all the pics below:

Earlier this week, Jennifer Aniston shared a number of her own backstage photos from the reunion.

Friends: The Reunion aired last month, and saw, among other segments, Lady Gaga perform the show’s classic track ‘Smelly Cat’ alongside Lisa Kudrow.

The director and producer of the reunion special, Ben Winston, explained that he first pitched the idea to Kudrow, and that Gaga took little convincing.

“I said to Lisa, ‘Would you be prepared to sing it?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, that would be fun,’” he explained.

“We went through a few names, and we both agreed that Gaga, if we could get her, would be the ultimate one because she associates with and feels close to Phoebe in so many ways, as Gaga says on the show. That was a really beautiful moment.

Friends: The Reunion Special is now streaming on NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.