‘Dead To Me’ renewed by Netflix for third and final season

Dead to Me has been renewed for a third and final season on Netflix, the streaming giant has confirmed.

2 Broke Girls creator Liz Feldman’s dark comedy series, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, focuses on Jen (Applegate), in the aftermath of her husband being killed in a hit and run.

In a statement confirming the renewal, Netflix said: “We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on Dead to Me and future series to come.”

Feldman had previously explained her hopes for a third season, detailing while the storyline had been left deliberately open with a cliffhanger at the end of the second season.

“I pitched them this ending and they seemed really delighted by it,” Feldman told TVLine. “They never said, ‘You might wanna wrap it up.’

“We sort of just balls-to-the-wall it and hope that we’re gonna get that next season. Also, I didn’t want to wrap a bow on it and give them a reason maybe to end it there.”

In a four-star review of season 2 of Dead to Me, NME said: “The script spits out some deliciously dark moments (a joke about a suicidal dog kicks off the series)”, and added: “There’s a real delight in watching these two deeply flawed women necking wine and stealing moments of hard-earned pleasure.”

‘Dead To Me’ season two is streaming on Netflix now