‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 confirmed for Spring 2024 release

Fans of the hit anime series Demon Slayer won’t have to wait long for the release of its upcoming fourth season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season four will follow the Hashira Training Arc, the anime’s X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed last night (December 10), and is set to premiere in Japan in Spring next year with an hour-long episode. A concrete release date for the series has yet to be announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc TV series will be premiering in Spring 2024 with an Hour-Long Episode!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/euEX9lv5ZI — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

However, a number of Demon Slayer fans won’t have to wait until Spring to catch the first episode of the Hashira Training Arc as the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training world tour kicks off in February across select countries.

The world tour will screen the final episode of season three (the Swordsmith Village arc) and the first episode of the Hashira Training arc in cinemas this February in 4K and IMAX. Ticketing details for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training world tour have yet to be announced.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- will feature Episode 11 of the Swordsmith Village Arc and Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc in 4K and IMAX!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/VYRHkGEnew — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

The world tour will see the two back-to-back episodes host screenings in Tokyo, New York, Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London and Hong Kong. The screenings will also feature special guests including the anime’s producer and cast.

[ WORLD TOUR 2024 ] The world tour is BACK! 🌎 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- World Tour is headed to Tokyo, New York, Seoul, Mexico City, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Taipei, London, and Hong Kong featuring special guests!#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/ngQ5JZU8RI — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

Additionally, a promotional reel for Demon Slayer season four has been released and can be seen below. In the reel, we get a look at characters like Tengen Uzui, Shinobu Kocho, Muichiro Tokito, Mitsuri Kanroji and of course, Tanjro Kamado.

[ PROMOTION REEL 2024 ] Thank you for your support and see you in 2024.#DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/oCivCWOsIA — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) December 10, 2023

Based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge, the Demon Slayer anime series follows Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family were slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a demon.