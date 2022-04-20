‘Derry Girls’ star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell refuses to answer “misogynistic” age question on talk show

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell refused to answer a question about her age on a recent talk show, calling it “misogynistic”.

The actor, who plays Michelle in the beloved Channel 4 sitcom, appeared on Ireland’s The Late Late Show on Friday and refused to tell host Ryan Tubridy her age.

Tubridy said it “might be a rude question” and “you don’t have to answer,” before adding: “Can I ask how old you are?”

O’Donnell then replied jokingly that she was 17 years old, but was “very, very wise”.

Tubridy then asked the question again, saying, “Would you consider telling me what age you are?” to which O’Donnell said: “This gets on my nerves a wee bit.

“It’s always quite misogynistic even if it’s not intentionally misogynistic, because men don’t get the same scrutiny.”

Tubridy said he “definitely” would ask a male actor the same question, adding that O’Donnell plays a teenager “so well” and there’s “a compliment in there”.

Tubridy then said they could “move on to something else, because I can read a mood when I see it”, to which O’Donnell replied: “I was going to give you a hilarious anecdote, but go ahead.”

In a five-star review of the first episode of Derry Girls season three, NME wrote: “Though Derry Girls will be greatly missed when it wraps up for good at the end of this season, the first episode at least proves that the funniest, sharpest sitcom on TV is also bowing out on a high.”

Derry Girls now airs every Tuesday on Channel 4, with a catch-up option on All 4.