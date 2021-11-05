Details confirmed for Bert Newton’s state funeral this month

A state funeral will be held for late entertainer Bert Newton on November 12, the Victorian government has confirmed.

The service will be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral in East Melbourne. Due to pandemic restrictions, the service will only be open to friends, family and colleagues, but will be live-streamed for the public.

Newton died last week, aged 83. In the years leading up to his death, the media personality had undergone a number of medical procedures, including the amputation of one of legs in May last year following complications from a toe infection.

A state funeral for Newton was first confirmed by premier Daniel Andrews following news of his death.

“I think Bert would love it. I think it will be very nice and it’s a wonderful gesture,” Bert’s wife Patti Newton told the ABC. “He’s very Melbourne. Even though he’s worked in all different states, Melbourne was his state and his love.”

Those wishing to pay tribute have been asked to consider donating to the VMCH O’Neill House, an end-of-life and respite home in Melbourne.

Newton’s life was celebrated by members of Australia’s entertainment industry, including Jimmy Barnes, Andy Lee, Adam Hills, Rhonda Burchmore and Shaun Micallef, among others.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Moonface’, Newton spent 50 years working on screen and the stage, and was known for his work on The Graham Kennedy Show, The Don Lane Show, Good Morning Australia, Bert’s Family Feud and 20 to 1.