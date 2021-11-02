‘Dexter: New Blood’ showrunner says the original show “lost its way”

Dexter: New Blood showrunner Clyde Phillips has said the original show “lost its way” in its later seasons.

The flagship series ran from 2006 to 2013, and was criticised for its shock ending. Phillips, who was an executive producer on the first four seasons, reflected on the forthcoming reboot.

READ MORE: The most disappointing TV show finales of all time

“I think the show in the last couple of years of its original incarnation lost its way,” he told Variety. “It was only seeing as far into the future as the headlights on a car and had broken the covenant with the audience about everything that Dexter does has to be code-worthy.”

Advertisement

Michael C. Hall will be reprising his role as the titular killer, and also serves as an executive producer on the new show.

Describing the plot, he said that “Dexter has been reeling because of the fallout of those choices” and nodded to his desires of a real life.

“It’s when his appetite for humanity is whetted that he gets into hot water,” Hall added. “And Dexter, when we visit him in this incarnation, is someone who has taken responsibility for all of that wreckage.”

Last year, Phillips promised New Blood would “basically start from scratch” and make the original ending “right”.

“We want this to not be Dexter season nine,” he told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast.

Advertisement

“10 years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage,” Phillips continued. “In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

Dexter: New Blood will air on November 7 on Showtime.