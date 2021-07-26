‘Dexter’ revival series drops new trailer and confirms release date

The upcoming Dexter revival series has unveiled its first full-length trailer, as well as a release date for later this year.

The original show, which follows serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall), came to an end in 2013 after eight seasons, but a 10-episode reboot was confirmed last year.

In the trailer Morgan is seen settling into his new life in the town of Iron Lake under a new alias – though as he increasingly fears the residents will learn about his true nature, his killer urges begin to emerge once again.

Advertisement

The series, which has been given the title New Blood, has now been confirmed to premiere on November 7 on Showtime.

The show is set 10 years after the events of the season 8 finale, and was previously given an eerie teaser that depicted the character staring eerily into the camera and smiling.

Speaking during the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel over the weekend, showrunner Clyde Phillips explained how the revival differs from previous seasons of Dexter.

“One of the things that Michael insisted on, and he was completely right, was that this not be Dexter season nine,” he said. “This is not the next moment after the lumberjack moment. We pick up with Dexter in another place, in another world, actually, as far away from Miami as possible.”

Advertisement

Hall previously revealed his hopes that the series will make up for the “unsatisfying” finale after the show’s original ending left many fans disappointed.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” he said.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”