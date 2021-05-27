‘Dexter’ shares Michael C. Hall’s new identity in revival teaser

A new teaser for the Dexter revival has revealed a new alias for Michael C. Hall’s serial killer.

The eight-second clip, shared by Showtime on Twitter, shows an ID badge from a fictional shop called Fred’s Fish and Game with Hall’s picture. The name listed is Jim Lindsay.

Showtime captioned the clip by writing: “Hello, D̶e̶x̶t̶e̶r̶ ̶M̶o̶r̶g̶a̶n̶ Jim Lindsay.”

You can see it here:

The first teaser for the show’s upcoming revival was first released at the end of last month, starting with an eerie landscape covered in snow, before travelling in through a window and ending on Michael C. Hall staring at the camera.

Watch the full teaser here:

The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter – with the storyline taking place 10 years after the events of the “final” season – which ended in 2013 after eight seasons.

Speaking about the revival in a new interview with NME, as part of his band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall said: “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels.

“It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

The premiere date for the revival season has not yet been set – stay tuned for updates as they come in.