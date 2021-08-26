‘Dexter’ star explains how revival series brings back killed-off character

Dexter actress Jennifer Carpenter has teased her character’s return in the upcoming revival series Dexter: New Blood.

Carpenter, who plays Dexter’s sister Debra Morgan, was killed off in the show’s final season. As reports emerged claiming she would return as a series regular for the revival, it left speculation open as to how the character would make a comeback.

Speaking to press during a Q&A at the Television Critics Association summer press tour (via Digital Spy), Carpenter gave some clarity on her return, saying she’ll play a “new and imaginary” version of Debra.

“I don’t think of her as a ghost, more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter,” Carpenter said.

“[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].”

Michael C Hall, who plays Dexter, said: “As much as [Deb] is an internalised character for Dexter, I think [she] represents how far he’s fallen… without a compass. I was so excited about Jennifer doing this because I knew she would be able to shape shift and come at Dexter from so many different places.”

Debra isn’t the only deceased character returning for Dexter: New Blood, with John Lithgow’s The Trinity Killer also set to make a guest appearance.

Clyde Phillips will return as showrunner for the revival, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Dexter: New Blood is scheduled to release November 7 on Showtime.