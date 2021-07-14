Disney+ announces new Luke Skywalker ‘Mandalorian’ documentary

The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, which saw Luke Skywalker arrive to collect Grogu for his Jedi training in the climactic scenes, will be the subject of a special documentary episode.

The behind-the-scenes feature will form part of the Disney+ documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Making Of Season Two, following showrunner Jon Favreau and his team as they put together both the plot and digital execution of Luke’s return for the Star Wars spin-off.

A Disney press release promises “a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated ‘chapter’ of The Mandalorian, with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker.

“It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.”

The Mandalorian – Making of Season Two is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 25.

Earlier this year (May 25), meanwhile, it was confirmed that The Mandalorian spin-off Rangers Of The New Republic has been put on hold.

Originally announced during Disney’s investor day last December, the show is no longer in active development according to a report published about The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni’s new job title.

A Variety report discussed the several spin-offs that Filoni and Jon Favreau are executive producing for Disney+, including The Book Of Boba Fett, which is premiering in December, and Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, based on the character Filoni created in The Clone Wars.