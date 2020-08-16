Disney feature first bisexual lead character in new show ‘The Owl House’

New Disney Channel animated series The Owl House has made history, as it casts Disney’s first ever bisexual lead character.

The show, created by Dana Terrace, focuses on Luz Noceda, the 14-year-old lead, who has relationships with both male and female characters across the show.

It’s not the first time Disney have featured an LGBTQ+ character in one of their productions, but it is a first for a bisexual person in a starring role. So far this year, Pixar film Onward has featured a gay woman, while the studio’s short film Out, which came out on the Disney+ streaming service, featured a gay main character.

Taking to Twitter, Terrace confirmed fans’ theories that Luz was a bisexual character, and explained how she had to fight for the representation from members of Disney.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” she wrote. “I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

I'm bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew. — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) August 9, 2020

She then revealed that, despite the setback, a number of people higher up at Disney decided to endorse the character.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!” Terrace added in another tweet. “Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership.”

Earlier this year, it was reported The Eternals would be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include a same-sex kiss, as well as an openly gay couple.

High profile director Taika Waititi has also spoken about wanting to give Valkyrie a queer storyline in the new Thor movie, Love And Thunder and revealed a similar plotline was shot for 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, but was cut from the final edit.