Disney shares first look at upcoming animated sci-fi series ‘Iwájú’

Disney has shared a first look at its upcoming new animated sci-fi series Iwájú at the D23 Expo in California.

The event is taking place this weekend (September 9-11) at the Anaheim Convention Center and unveiling many new films and TV series from the studio.

Among them was Iwájú, which was created by Ziki Nelson. The comic-style series will be set in Lagos and will explore class, innocence and challenging the status quo.

During D23, Disney unveiled the first-look image from the show and announced that it will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2023. “Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú!” the studio captioned a tweet with the new image in.

Iwájú will see Disney team up with the African entertainment company Kugali on the project, comprising six episodes. The show’s title loosely translates in Yoruba to “future”.

Elsewhere at the D23 Expo, the first trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 has been revealed, giving fans a first look at the return of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker in their iconic roles as the three witches. The first trailer for Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, has also been revealed, featuring the return of stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey.

The first teaser for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid was also unveiled, showing Chloe X Halle’s Halle Bailey as Ariel for the first time. Pixar also confirmed details of Inside Out 2 and announced a new sci-fi film called Elio, which centres around an 11-year-old boy who accidentally makes contact with outer space.