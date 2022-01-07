Disney+ K-drama ‘Rookie Cops’, starring Kang Daniel, to premiere this month

Disney+’s upcoming K-drama series Rookie Cops starring Kang Daniel is scheduled to premiere later this month.

Earlier today (January 7), Disney+ Korea announced that the upcoming series, starring singer Kang Daniel and A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin, would be launching exclusively on the streaming platform on January 26, per OSEN.

Rookie Cops follows the story of honours student Wi Seung-Hyun (played by Kang), who enrols in the police academy in the hopes of following his father’s footsteps. He later meets troublemaker Go Eun-gang (played by A Piece Of Your Mind’s Chae Soo-bin) and learns more about the ambitions of his fellow rookie peers. Watch the trailer here.

The two leads will be joined by True Beauty’s Park Yoo-na, Crash Landing On You’s Lee Shin-young, and former Tiny-G member Min Do-hee. A-Teen star Shin Ye-eun and Lovers Of The Red Sky’s Kwak Si-yang will also be making cameos in the forthcoming series, though their roles have yet to be disclosed.

Notably, the drama will mark Kang’s acting debut. “This is my first attempt at acting, but most of my concerns melted away after reading the [Rookie Cops] script,” Kang previously said of the role, per The Korea Times. “What attracted me was the fact that the drama focuses on young people… It was great to see how the characters grow up as they go through ups and downs.”

Last month, Disney+ released a trailer for Rookie Cops, following the newcomers of the Korean National Police University undergoing a strict training regimen under the watch of a tough drill sergeant.