Disney+ share first look and release date for ‘Star Wars: Visions’ anime series

Disney+ have shared a first look and release date for its anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions.

Details of the series were shared at the Anime Expo Lite event yesterday (July 3), with seven Japanese anime studios handling the short films that will make up the series.

“As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling,” a statement on the show, which will land on September 22, said.

“From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”

See a three-minute video going behind the scenes of the series’ creation below.

See the names of the nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions and their corresponding anime studios below.

Kamikaze Douga – The Duel

Geno Studio – Lop and Ochō

Studio Colorido – Tatooine Rhapsody

Trigger – The Twins and The Elder

Kinema Citrus – The Village Bride

Science Saru – Akakiri and T0-B1

Production IG – The Ninth Jedi

